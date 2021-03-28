UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $8.75 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.53. 7,399,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307,299. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.60 and a 52 week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

