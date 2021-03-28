UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 18,500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $83,204.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,629,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,847,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.53 and its 200 day moving average is $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.