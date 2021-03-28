UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 309.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in UGI were worth $31,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in UGI by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 35,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in UGI by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,202. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

