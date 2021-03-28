Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $25,973,260.56 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $303.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.29 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.07.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $7,244,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.