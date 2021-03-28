Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of Ultra Clean worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,634,000 after buying an additional 120,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UCTT opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $59.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.