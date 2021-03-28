Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $631,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,978 shares in the company, valued at $14,781,150.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.