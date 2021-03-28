UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.39. 495,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,875. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $821.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 447.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

