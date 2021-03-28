Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $204.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. AJO LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 157,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,047,000 after purchasing an additional 95,387 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 36,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.92. 3,653,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $223.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

