United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Short Interest Update

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 302.9% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,663,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UAPC opened at $0.05 on Friday. United American Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About United American Petroleum

United American Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns 100% working interests in the Marcee 1 Tract property that covers an area of approximately 112 acres located in Gonzalez County; and the Hector Lozano Tract, which covers an area of approximately 110 acres located in Texas.

