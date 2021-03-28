United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Short Interest Update

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 302.9% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,663,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS UAPC opened at $0.05 on Friday. United American Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
About United American Petroleum
