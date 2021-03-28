united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Has $426,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.1% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 374,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,553,000 after purchasing an additional 189,185 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,039,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $53.04. 17,126,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,037,994. The firm has a market cap of $228.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

