united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 396,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $79,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 502,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.56 on Friday, hitting $213.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,399,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.47. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

