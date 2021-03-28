United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.86 ($46.89).

Get United Internet alerts:

ETR UTDI opened at €34.62 ($40.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.96. United Internet has a twelve month low of €23.50 ($27.65) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.