United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.57 (OTCMKTS:UNTN)

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

United Tennessee Bankshares stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

About United Tennessee Bankshares

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement account, and certificates of deposit.

