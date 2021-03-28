Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Position Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,172 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at about $215,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $81,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 402,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 232,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of UNIT opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

