Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS UPIN opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07. Universal Power Industry has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
Universal Power Industry Company Profile
