Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS UPIN opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07. Universal Power Industry has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Universal Power Industry Company Profile

Universal Power Industry Corporation engages in the development of certified offshore programmers database. Its database is used to locate and refer qualified programmers. The company also intends to offer programming services in an offshore floating vessel. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

