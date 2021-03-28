uPlexa (UPX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $509.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a total market cap of $620,885.54 and approximately $509.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 240.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

