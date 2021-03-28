Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 92,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.02. The stock had a trading volume of 692,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,138. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $269.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.08 and its 200-day moving average is $244.95.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

