Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 61.7% in March

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $83.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.94. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $86.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 74,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter.

