Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 61.7% in March

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $83.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.94. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $86.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.
