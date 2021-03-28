Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $463,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $135.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.14 and a twelve month high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

