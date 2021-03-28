Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 52.4% in March

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $181.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.58. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $108.92 and a 52-week high of $187.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

