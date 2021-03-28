Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,038,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after buying an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $132.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

