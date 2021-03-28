Vaxcyte (PCVX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $23.76 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

In other Vaxcyte news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,695,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,299,417.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,401 shares of company stock worth $13,519,334 in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.