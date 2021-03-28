Verasity Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.30 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $72.71 million and $11.30 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008714 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.49 or 0.00134460 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,888,659 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

