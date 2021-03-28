Vertical Research Begins Coverage on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stock analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CSX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.
Shares of CSX opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $97.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $5,871,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $4,321,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
