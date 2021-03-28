Vertical Research Begins Coverage on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stock analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CSX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $97.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $5,871,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $4,321,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.