Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Stock analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Shares of UBER opened at $54.71 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $430,200,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

