Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

XPO stock opened at $123.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.26, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $131.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.97.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

