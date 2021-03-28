Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $62.49 on Thursday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.8465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

