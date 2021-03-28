Victoria (LON:VCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $820.00

Shares of Victoria plc (LON:VCP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 791.50 ($10.34), with a volume of 45395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795 ($10.39).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 772.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of £974.55 million and a P/E ratio of -13.72.

About Victoria (LON:VCP)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

