VideoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $141.40 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $141.40 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 80.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3,125.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 73.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,108,135 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars.

