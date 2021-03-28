Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,000 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Timken by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

TKR stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $87.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

