VirTra (VTSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VirTra stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. VirTra has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

