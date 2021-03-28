VouchForMe (IPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $915.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $991,078.16 and approximately $915.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00047960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.52 or 0.00622557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024347 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

IPL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,550,671 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

