Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Shares Bought by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 1,078.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 790,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,026 shares during the quarter. Voya Prime Rate Trust makes up 3.6% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 915,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000.

Shares of NYSE PPR remained flat at $$4.64 during midday trading on Friday. 428,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,527. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $4.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

