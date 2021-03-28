W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on April 15th

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.048 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

W. P. Carey has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. W. P. Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 196.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

