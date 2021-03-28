Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €118.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €122.10 ($143.65).

WCH opened at €116.40 ($136.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €37.86 ($44.54) and a 1-year high of €131.55 ($154.76). The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 30.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €113.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €103.56.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

