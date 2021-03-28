Waltonchain Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $116.98 million and $24.73 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,675.98 or 0.03034610 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021408 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

