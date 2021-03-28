Warberg Asset Management LLC Invests $56,000 in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Histogen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Histogen in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,685. Histogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

