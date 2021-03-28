Warberg Asset Management LLC Invests $56,000 in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Histogen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Histogen in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,685. Histogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit