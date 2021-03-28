Warberg Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,586 New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NEN traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $58.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $137,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

