Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

WRE stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

