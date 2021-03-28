WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 81,250 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,250 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Fair Isaac worth $268,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac stock traded up $13.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $492.91. The stock had a trading volume of 305,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $259.37 and a 1-year high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,250 shares of company stock worth $14,517,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.