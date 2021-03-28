Weber Alan W Acquires New Position in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNET. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RigNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RigNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in RigNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RigNet during the third quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in RigNet in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Securities cut RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of RNET opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $188.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.55. RigNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 200.81% and a negative net margin of 16.51%.

RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

