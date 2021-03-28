Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 174.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Welbilt by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Welbilt by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

