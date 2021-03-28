Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.09 Million Stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 18.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 10.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NXR opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

