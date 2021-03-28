Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVOG opened at $194.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $199.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.72 and its 200-day moving average is $174.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.