Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases New Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

LAZR opened at $24.70 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

