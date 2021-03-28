Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Orange were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Orange by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 150,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

