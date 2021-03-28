Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $67.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,079. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $103.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $67,557,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 103,566 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

