Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:WEA opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,682,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 323,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.