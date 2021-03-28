Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:WEA opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $14.45.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
