Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 263.4% from the February 28th total of 445,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 in the last three months. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

