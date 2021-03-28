WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in WestRock by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in WestRock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.